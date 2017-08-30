Varela calls for justice system to act for Panama

PANAMA president Juan Carlos Varela has posted an addendum to the statements of Attorney General Kenia Porcell about threats and pressures received by corruption prosecutors.

On Wednesday, August 30 he posted on his Twitter account, “To recover the more than one billion deflected from the Panamanian people, the judicial system must act in the best interests of the Nation.”

Porcell denounced on Tuesday threats and pressures being received by prosecutors conducting investigations into cases of corruption and money laundering. She warned that some five of the major investigations into corruption, linked to the crime of money laundering, could be unfinished.

