Speeding cars kill three young women

Posted on August 26, 2017 in Panama

TWO SISTERS, aged 15 and 16, were killed instantly when they were hit by the driver of a CRV  on the Pan-American highway, near the Union of Azuero, in  Chepo on Saturday. August 26.

Astrid Guzman

The day before Astrid Guzman a 21-year-old   on her way to university at 7.30 am.  was hit by a speeding car while trying to cross the Pan American in Llano Grande in Chame. She was thrown several meters into the air.  911 paramedics took her to the CSS Polyclinic in San Carlos where she died.

Authorities are investigating both incidents,

The latest tragedies y bring the death toll on Panama highways this year to  279 in 238 days

