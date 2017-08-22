Third weather linked death

Posted on August 22, 2017 in Panama

THE BODY  of a third teenager who disappeared during a weekend of heavy tropical storms was found on a Chiriqui Beach on Tuesday, August 22 after a 30-hour search.22 by members of the  Joint Task Force  (JTF).

Francisco Pittí, 17, originally from Bugaba, went  missing  on Sunday on the  Estero Rico beach at a time when a high tide  alert had been issued by the Civil Protection Agency (Sinaproc)

His body was found on the sand, at low tide the day after the JTF had recovered the bodies of two young boys, swept away by a wall of water coursing down a stream.

The tide alert remains in effect on the Pacific coast through the rest of the week.

