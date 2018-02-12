Sinaproc saves four more bathers

THE NATIONAL Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) saved another four bathers from waves on the Pacific Coast on Monday afternoon bringing their total rescues for the first three days of Carnival to 19.

The latest saves were in Playa Corona, in the San Carlos district province of Panamá Oeste.

The bathers were dragged by the strong waves that are registered on some Pacific coastlines, in the provinces of Coclé and Panamá Oeste where red warning flags are flying.

Two of the bathers were transferred to hospital.