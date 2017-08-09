Senior Lawmaker claims “ignorance” of the law

DEPUTIES who had their names printed as “donors” on state vehicles operating in their constituencies are moving to have them removed with one Assembly vice-president claiming ignorance of the law and others claiming a witch hunt.

Democratic Change (CD) lawmaker and vice-president of the National Assembly, Raúl Hernandez, said he did not know about the legal prohibitions that prevent his name being used on state property.

“I will send my team to remove the the signs on vehicles of communal boards and schools, ” he told La Prensa which uncovered the scandal

The Civil Code clearly stipulates that “ignorance” of the law “ is no excuse ” for offenders

Hernández said that he had his name added after the delivery of the vehicles, contrary to what was said by the Mayor of La Pintada, Ina Rodríguez, who said that she received equipment carrying the name of his aunt, CD Deputy Dana Castañeda.

The name of Raúl Hernández is prominent on state vehicles in El Valle de Anton reports a Prensa.