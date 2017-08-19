Scores injured in week of multi-vehicle collisions

Posted on August 19, 2017 in Panama

A lucky survivor in black week
IN A WEEK marred by multi-vehicle accidents involving articulated trucks, buses pickups, and sedans, sending scores to hospital and killing two, one of the most spectacular was saved for Saturday, August 19. both

La Prensa’s take on the incidents involving trucks

A speeding car on Corridor Sur collided with two others and flipped causing major traffic jams in both directions and disrupting Metro Bus services.

The incident took place on the marine section of the corridor in lanes leading to Paitilla.

The week’s carnage brought the death toll on  Panama highways this year to 271.

 

