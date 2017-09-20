Panama quake rescue team in Mexico

A 35 – STRONG team of Panamanian rescue workers and four canine units traveled to Mexico on Wednesday, Sep.30 to assist in rescue efforts after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that caused at least 250 deaths, including one Panamanian citizen.

The Foreign Ministry of Panama said that members of the Search and Rescue Urban Team (USAR) a group composed of “doctors, paramedics, technicians, and rescuers specialized in collapsed structures traveled with “with concrete, steel and concrete cutting, expansion and stabilization equipment in addition to canes for detection of trapped persons, with infrared, thermal and audio lights, and satellite communication”.

The Panamanian Foreign Ministry said “it continues to monitor Panamanians in Mexico through the Coordination of Information (CECODI), which is operating 24 hours a day and from which relatives of Panamanians in Mexico can get information. There are about 96 people registered of which 40 have already been located.