Panama Papers link in Pakistan arrest warrantS

MAJOR RIPPLES following the initial tsunami created by the release of the Panama Papers continue to be felt around the world with more likely following a recent visit of European investigators to Panama City.

The latestsurge comes from Pakistani where on Monday, Oct.2, an anti-corruption court today issued arrest warrants for failing to appear before the court against the children of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and decided to postpone its decision on the impeachment of the former ruler for alleged corruption.

After six months of investigations initiated because of the Panama Papers, the highest judicial court disqualified the prime minister for not including in his income statement a salary he no longer received from a company of a son in the United Arab Emirates, which Supreme considered as proof of his lack of “honesty.”

Judge Mohamed Bashir issued arrest warrants for the daughter of the former warlord, Maryam, and without bail against her sons Hasan and Husain, and her son-in-law Mohamed Safdar Awan, for failing to appear for the third time in court, court, Mohamed Irfan.

Nawaz, who did appear before the judge, was not charged with corruption as announced at the last hearing, the spokesman said, adding that he “probably” would be indicted next week.