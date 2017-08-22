Panama Canal container transit record

OVER 100 years after the oopening ofthe Panama Canal a ship bearing the name of the driving force behind what was seen as one of the seven wonders of the world, created a new record for the waterway.

The CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt, traveling between Asia and the east coast of the United States, on Tuesday, August 22, became the largest vessel to transit the new locks.

“Today’s traffic not only highlights the growing success and acceptance of the expanded channel by the Maritime industry but also its impact in redesigning world trade, “said the Canal administrator Jorge Luis Quijano.

The vessel set a new record for total TEUs (equivalent to a container 20 feet long), with a mark of 14,886.

The Theodore Roosevelt measures 365.96 meters long and 48.252 meters wide.

To get an idea of its dimensions, its size is similar to two pyramids of Giza, four Big Bens or Eight Statues of Liberty, said the Canal Authority.