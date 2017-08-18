OFF THE CUFF: Italian city wants keys back from Martinelli

From key holder to persona non grata
LUCCA the Italian city that is the ancestral home of  the family  of Panama’s ex-president, Ricardo Martinelli is looking to get  back the keys of the city which they gave to him in 2009, the year he took office.

Now another key  has turned and Martinelli sits in a cell in a Miami detention center, awaiting extradition initially to face wiretapping charges, with a raft of other corruption investigations waiting in the shadows.

The city fathers believe that he is not a good example for the city’s image, and he has moved from honored son to persona non grata.

