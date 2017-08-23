Martinelli extradition ruling on Aug 31

EX-PANAMA PRESIDENT Ricardo Martinelli returned to his cell in A Miami Detention center on Wednesday August 22 after a final court hearing lasting a little over an hour before US Federal Judge Edwin Torres to determine whether he will be extradited to Panama or remain in the USA to continue his attempt at gaining political asylum.

He, and the citizens of Panama will have to wait until Thursday August 31 for the judge’s ruling.

He appeared in court manacled and wearing prison uniform ,and gestured to supporters.

If extradited and convicted of illegal wiretapping and embezzlement Martinelli could face a jail term of up to 20 years with a dozen other potential corruption charges involving scores of millions of dollars waiting in the wings.

He has been in detention since his arrest near his $8.2 million Coral Gable mansion on June 12.

The postponement of Judge Torres’s decision is due to the lack of an English translation of an affidavit of Panama attorney Roberto Moreno, who acts as a defense expert. Moreno’s statement was introduced the night before the hearing.

Martinelli’s defense has until the beginning of next week to deliver the translated affidavit.

If the judge decides that Martinelli should be extradited, it could be months before he is transported to Panama during which time he would remain in custody.