Killed Canadian pilot was US bound

THE CANADIAN pilot who died shortly after taking off from Marcos A. Gelabert Airport, in Albrook on Wednesday. December 20 had more than 50 years flying experience.

Ronald Simard, was heading for the United States to sell the experimental plane when he lost control at some 20 feet off the ground say media reports.

In videos circulating on social networks, the plane can be seen making several turns before Ronald Simard, lost control, diving to the ground where the impact scattered parts across the runway.

Emergency crews rushed to the site but the pilot was already dead.

Civil Aviation Authority, officials confirmed that experts in aerial accidents investigation are analyzing the causes of the mishap.

Simard, an engineer, originally from Saskatchewan retired with his wife to Chame, Panama West. eight years ago. His shared recreational passions were small planes, flying and racing cars say Canadian media reports.