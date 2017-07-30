Floods hit 187 families, close water plants

Posted on July 30, 2017 in Panama

SOME 187   families in Panama West were affected  by  flooding following heavy rain and strong winds  on Sunday July 30 .

Trees were brought down and three water treatment  plants forced to close.

The Civil Protection Agency  (Sinaproc) is coordinating humanitarian assistance for the affected families and numerous emergency operations centers have been activated.

According to the entity, among the affected points are Nuevo Chorrillo, Chapala, Nuevo Arraiján specifically Calle Octava, Ciudad del Futuro and Villa del Palmar.

Floods were also reported in the communities of El Pilón and Cativá, where there were tree falls and in Arenal de Pedasí, Los Santos province.

Sinaproc officials also monitoring  the Juan Díaz rivers. La Gallinaza, 22 Bitz Street and El Palomo ravine.

Due to thee bad weather conditions, the emergency operations center of the Curundú, Howard, Juan Díaz, Colón, Veraguas and Los Santos bases are activated.

The National Aqueduct and Sewerage Institute (Idaan) reported that the La Chorrera, Chame and Sábanita water treatment plants are out of operation

