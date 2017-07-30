Floods hit 187 families, close water plants

SOME 187 families in Panama West were affected by flooding following heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday July 30 .

Trees were brought down and three water treatment plants forced to close.

The Civil Protection Agency (Sinaproc) is coordinating humanitarian assistance for the affected families and numerous emergency operations centers have been activated.

According to the entity, among the affected points are Nuevo Chorrillo, Chapala, Nuevo Arraiján specifically Calle Octava, Ciudad del Futuro and Villa del Palmar.

Floods were also reported in the communities of El Pilón and Cativá, where there were tree falls and in Arenal de Pedasí, Los Santos province.

Sinaproc officials also monitoring the Juan Díaz rivers. La Gallinaza, 22 Bitz Street and El Palomo ravine.

Due to thee bad weather conditions, the emergency operations center of the Curundú, Howard, Juan Díaz, Colón, Veraguas and Los Santos bases are activated.

The National Aqueduct and Sewerage Institute (Idaan) reported that the La Chorrera, Chame and Sábanita water treatment plants are out of operation