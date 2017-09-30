Corridor road works could mean delays

DRIVERS on the maritime section of Corridor Sur will face possible slowdowns, depending on the time of day for the next five months. The National Highway Company (ENA) reported on Saturday, September 30 reminded users that from Monday to Friday there will be partial closure on one of the lanes from

The National Highway Company (ENA) reported on Saturday, September 30 reminded users that from Monday to Friday there will be partial closure on one of the lanes from 9:00 p.m. at 4:00 a.m. to carry out road repair work, while on weekends the works are anticipated from 3:00 p.m. Saturday to 4:00 a.m. Monday.

During weekends ENA asks drivers to take alternative routes, as at times there may be reduced mobility on the sea leg.