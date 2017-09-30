Corridor road works could mean delays

Posted on September 30, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 23

DRIVERS   on the maritime section of Corridor Sur will face possible slowdowns, depending on the time of day for the next five months. The National Highway Company (ENA) reported on Saturday, September 30  reminded users that from Monday to Friday there will be  partial closure on one of the lanes from

The National Highway Company (ENA) reported on Saturday, September 30  reminded users that from Monday to Friday there will be  partial closure on one of the lanes from 9:00 p.m. at 4:00 a.m. to carry out road repair work, while on weekends  the works are anticipated from 3:00 p.m. Saturday to 4:00 a.m. Monday.

During weekends ENA asks drivers to take alternative routes, as at times there may be reduced mobility on the sea leg.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd