Carnival brought bumper crop of tickets

POLICE MONITORING some 152,055 vehicles on the road for Carnival festivities handed out a bumper crop of 13,077 tickets for driving infractions, the majority for speeding and impaired driving.

There were 505 accidents resulting in 163 people injured according to a report of the Joint Task Force (FTC) at a Thursday, February 15 press conference,

Over one million people attended celebrations in the interior with 400,000 traveling by bus from Albrook terminal.