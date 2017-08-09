74-year-old woman drug dealer and daughter jailed

A 74-YEAR-OLD woman was jailed for five years, and her daughter aged 53, to 56 months for running a retail drug business in San Miguelito.

Noemí Berrio Arguelles and her daughter Saldaña Berrio pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 9, after reaching a penalty agreement providing reduced sentences.

The women were apprehended in an anti-drug operation, “La Abu”, by the National Anti-Drug Directorate, in order to confirm information obtained through community denunciation.

The drug sale center was near the soccer field in the Belisario Porras district, district of San Miguelito. The women were selling marijuana and cocaine.