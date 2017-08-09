74-year-old woman drug dealer and daughter jailed

Posted on August 9, 2017 in Panama

The captured retail stock
A 74-YEAR-OLD woman was jailed for five years, and her daughter aged 53, to 56 months for running  a  retail  drug business in San Miguelito.

Noemí Berrio Arguelles and her daughter Saldaña Berrio pleaded guilty  on Wednesday, August 9, after  reaching a penalty  agreement providing reduced sentences.

The women were apprehended in an anti-drug operation, “La Abu”, by  the National Anti-Drug Directorate, in order to confirm information obtained through community denunciation.

The drug sale center was  near the soccer field in the  Belisario Porras district, district of San Miguelito. The women  were selling  marijuana and cocaine.

