Copa brings Colorado holidays closer

COPA AIRLINES has moved 26 ski and summer resorts closer to Panama with the introduction of direct flights to Denver. Colorado.

The Panamanian company which has been a member of the Star Alliance since 2012 and is considered the most punctual airline in Latin America, inaugurated the direct connection between Panama and Denver, capital of the state of Colorado and one of the most important ski destinations in the United States on Monday, December 11.

“For Copa Airlines it is a source of pride to start new flights to the attractive city of Denver, which today becomes the thirteenth city we serve in the United States,” said the company’s chief executive, Pedro Heilbron.

Flight CM 476 will operate initially with four weekly frequencies (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) departing at 11.50 a.m. local time (16.50 GMT) from Tocumen International Airport, in Panama, and arriving at 4.16 p.m. local time (9.16 GMT) at Denver, the airline said.

Panama’s Tourism Director, Gustavo Him, was on hand to point out some return benefits. “Each direct flight represents more arrival of tourists and economic movement that permeates the entire sector: hotels, restaurants, transportation and tour operators, among others,” he said.

Copa flies to 75 cities in some thirty countries on the continent.