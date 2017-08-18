Panama’s Black Friday tourist Aladdin’s cave

PANAMA shoppers who go bargain hunting on Black Friday weekend in September may find themselves eased aside by foreign visitors if a Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) project bears its anticipated fruit.

The Authority has set up a website to provide potential local and international shoppers with information on discounts that will be offered during the Black Weekend. It can be accessed at compras.visitpanama.com. and hopes to attract visitors from Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras.Mexico, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

The platform will carry listings of deals up to 70% off provided by hotels, restaurants, car rental companies, events, and of course, stores, from September 15 to 17.

There will also be a map highlighting the routes to the 12 shopping centers in the country that will sell branded products and technology.

They will all be closely monitored by the Consumer Protection Authority (ACADECO) to ensure that advertisers live up to their promises.

Featured Bargain Centers

Albrook Mall, Westland Mall, Multiplaza, Los Andes Mall, Dorado Mall, Alta Plaza, Mega Mall, Los Pueblos, Atrio Mall, Paseo Central (Chitré) and Santiago Mall are some of them and they will open their doors to the public from 9: 00 each morning.