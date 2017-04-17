Panama targetting more European visitors

PANAMA PLANS to spend $4.2 million of its tourism promotion budget to attract more European tourists.

The Cabinet Council has approved a contract between the Panama Tourism Authority and the German airline Lufthansa aimed at boosting the 2015 total of 263,000 tourists from Europe by an additional 6,500 passengers.

In March 2016, Lufthansa began flying five times a week between Frankfurt and Panama. The capacity of each flight is 298 passengers.

The agreement includes online campaigns, nedia travel promotions, social networks and advertising in travel agencies in Germany, Italy, Poland, Great Britain, France, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain.

In addition to Lufthansa, there a daily flights to Panama operated by Air France, KLM and Iberia.