Panama promoting 2019 WYD at German fair

Posted on January 4, 2018 in Panama, Panama

PANAMA   will be a guest of honor at the fiftieth edition of the international tourism trade fair in Stuttgart (Germany),  January 13 to 21.

It is the country’s first appearance at the event and promotion of the World Youth Day (WYD) to be held in January. 2019will  be a major focus.

Archbishop, José Domingo Ulloa, will highlight in a speech the benefits of the Catholic activity. that is expected to bring together about a million people from around the world.

During the nine days of the fair, the  Tourism Authority, ATP will promote Panama vacation activities and locations including fishing, golf, mountains, islands, beaches, historical sites and hiking, among others.

it is estimated that more than 15,000  people will attend the fair with about 100  travel representations from Argentina, Brazil, China, Spain, the United States, Greece, India, Italy, Kenya, Peru, Poland and Portugal.

The Stuttgart event is one of the most important fairs in Europe focused on selling popular vacation destinations and known as a point of reference for promoting leisure and adventure tourism.

