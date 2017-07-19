New Hilton Hotel for Chiriquí

DAVID, Chiriqui will see the opening of a a new 120-room Hilton hotel in the first quarter of 2019.

Hampton Inn by Hilton David, will be located four kilometers from Enrique Malek International Airport. The hotel will offer access to nearby tourist and recreational destinations such as Boquete, a scenic and tourist city that is popular for its scenic location, temperature and natural environment. It will also be located near the active Baru Volcano, which is also the highest point in Panama, 3,475 meters above sea level,” said a statement from the hotel chain.

