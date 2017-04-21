Isla Colon listed prime honeymoon destination

ISLA COLON in Bocas Del Toro, long recognized as a Panama tourism magnet, has been listed by Flight Network, Canada’s largest travel agency as one of the world’s top budget-friendly destinations for honeymooners.

In a list of 22 selected destinations, ranging from Hawaii to Budapest Isla Colon is in the first rank alongside Maui Hawaii, and Matagalpa, Nicaragua.

The island is described as having some of the best beaches in Bocas del Toro Archipelago with scores of bars and restaurants to explore. “ If you want somewhere that balances rest, relaxation, pure beauty and cultural fun and vibrancy, this is an ideal honeymoon destination” says the report.

The hotel of choice is the The Punta Caracol Acqua-Lodge where villas lie right over the water.

Each villa has direct access to the crystal-clear waters from its private terrace. “Here, you can enjoy a sunrise breakfast or watch dolphins jump and glide by in the evening” says the report.