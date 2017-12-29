German Cruise ship visits Isla Colon

The cruise ship Europa of The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd Cruises anchored 400 meters off Estrella beach, one of the main attractions of Isla Colón, in Bocas del Toro on Wednesday, December 28.

The ship, which arrived from Costa Rica, stayed for nine hours and 200 of its 331 passengers visited the tourist destination, before sailing on to Panama City.

Gustavo Him, administrator of the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP), said that the shipping company took care of the logistics to move the passengers, while the ATP was responsible for security on land.

Him did not rule out that the shipping company could include new stops on the island during future cruises that involve tours of Panama.

The ATP has invested $2.9 million to improve the tourism infrastructure in Isla Colon including the Simón Bolívar municipal park and Third Street, where the pedestrian sidewalks will be rehabilitated, and a bike path will be built.

Improvements will also be made to the pier and the ATP regional office.