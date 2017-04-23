Copa’s New Panama – Denver Flight

STARTING in December this year Copa airlines will fly four times a week between the city of Colorado and Tocumen International Airport.

Flights will begin on December 11 and will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to a press release.

The flight will fill the void left by the US airline United Airlines in 2015 when it canceled the Denver-Panama route because of the small amount of passenger movement it recorded in the first ten months of operation.

Ernesto Orillac, president of the Association of Tour Operators of Panama commented that the main difference between the service by United and the new flights by Copa is that the latter has more options of connecting through the hub of Tocumen.