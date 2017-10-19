Amador cruise terminal  in two years

PANAMA’S $165 million cruise terminal in Amador will be ready in two years to receive cruise ships from the Alaska, Caribbean, Pacific and California routes.

A Communications secretariat release says the terminal will have the capacity to receive, simultaneously, two mega vessels with up to a total of 10.000 passengers.

The complex will include green areas, parking lots and facilities for boarding passengers and handling luggage.

The release says the terminal will attract more tourists to Panama, and President Juan Carlos Varela said : “I am sure that we will make our country a strong competitor in the cruise industry and a world tourist power. “