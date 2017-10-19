Amador cruise terminal  in two years

Posted on October 19, 2017 in Panama, Panama

Future berth for cruise ships
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 76

PANAMA’S  $165 million cruise terminal in Amador will be ready in two years to receive cruise ships from the  Alaska, Caribbean, Pacific and California routes.

A Communications secretariat release says the terminal will have the capacity to receive, simultaneously, two mega vessels with up to a total of 10.000 passengers.

The complex will include green areas, parking lots and facilities for boarding passengers and handling luggage.

The release says  the terminal will attract more tourists to Panama, and President Juan Carlos Varela  said : “I am sure that we will make our country a strong competitor in the cruise industry and a world tourist power. “

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd