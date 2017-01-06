Air Panama gets OK for Colombia flights

LOW COST flight options for travelers flying to Colombia, got another boost this week as The Colombian Civil Aeronautics Agency reported that it has granted permits for Air Panama to fly to Cali and Cartagena.

According to information released by the entity, Panama­-Cali flights will be made three times a week, while flights to Cartagena from Panama will be made twice a week.

Air Panama currently has its headquarters at Marcos A. Gelabert airport in Albrook.

The company has not yet reported the date when the flights would start or the cost of the ticket, but an announcement is expected shortly.