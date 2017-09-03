Visit Cuba, meet a Russian

TOURISM in Cuba is benefitting not only from relaxed travel restriction for US citizens but also across the political divide.

Visits from Russia has grown by up to 40% so far this year, reports the digital newspaper of , the Russian union of Tour Operators (UTR), the most important employers in the sector.

“Russian tourists are in a hurry to see Cuba while it is preserving its socialist attractions,” says the publication.

On Saturday, September 2 The director of public relations of “Anex Tur”, Yana Kuchegura, said demand for the Russian market to travel to the Caribbean island has grown by more than 40% compared to the same period last year.