WINGO, Copa Airlines low-cost subsidiary has doubled the number of flights between Panama and Cartagena, a Unesco World Heritage site, going from two weekly flights to four that will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

With this increase in its operations, Wingo will now have 19 weekly frequencies between Panama and Colombia: flying from the Panamanian capital to the cities of Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Cartagena.