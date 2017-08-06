OPINION: Right to know overrides oblivion

Hoyporhoy La Prensa August 6

THERE have already been several who have demanded before local and international courts to have removed from the Internet publications made that, in their opinion, cause them affectations. However, this requirement, known as the right to oblivion, has been applied in an unequal and ambiguous way.

That is to say, in law, there is no concrete and uniform criterion of the particular circumstances to eliminate these legitimate references, without affecting the right of the people to stay informed and to express themselves. It would be unforgivable to forget that the latter is precisely the cornerstone that guarantees democratic processes. Removing public information of interest from the Internet is tantamount to burning the historical memory of humanity, since, without access to this information, knowing the background, for example, of the candidates for president, deputies or mayors would only be within reach of a few. The right of the human being to information is fundamental and, therefore, their access cannot be restricted by an individual complaint.