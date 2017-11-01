OPINION: Raising voices to save Panama

When investigations against presidential corruption were endangered in Guatemala, civil society led thousands of citizens onto the streets to defeat impunity in his country. The fight is the responsibility of the citizens of each nation. Lack of transparency, clientelism, trafficking in influences, extortions and bribes exist and thrive in the Government and in the private sector, with the complicity of the silence of citizens. Last Friday, dozens of people set the example on the Staircase of the Supreme Court Yesterday, on Calle 50, hundreds of citizens joined the call. In the month of the fatherland, we cannot abandon the cries against impunity and making them felt. Saving Panama is our responsibility and destination … La Prensa, November 1