OPINION: Political and judicial whirlwind

THE STATEMENTS made by the only financial operator that refused to avail himself of the investigation opportunity in Brazil where in addition to his testimony he could contribute evidence, as have all the informers who in that country decided to cooperate with justice.

Rodrigo Tacla Durán has undoubtedly provoked a political and judicial whirlwind, in which he has even affirmed that President Juan Carlos Varela in Panama obstructed the investigation carried out in Panama by Brazilian federal prosecutors.

Many questions remain unanswered in these statements to a Spanish newspaper. If Varela is really the recipient of a million euros, Tacla would have to answer other questions, such as: For which project and when was the supposed payment of the bribe made? When Varela was vice president?

How was the payment made ? Was it the only bribe that the president would have received? What was your role in paying these alleged bribes?

But it happens that the same Tacla Durán said in the interview that: “I never paid politicians. Never,”

Further, it is hard to imagine Martinelli refusing the offer of a helicopter, as Tacla says. What happened? The population expects the Public Prosecutor’s Office to pursue the crime and honor its word of Justice “for each and every one of those responsible”. We will await the sworn affidavit of the now famous Rodrigo Tacla Durán.