OPINION:  Odebrecht – Panama’s ethical paradox

Validation by a judge of the effective collaboration agreement signed by the Public Ministry and the construction company Norberto Odebrecht would allow the company to contract with the Panamanian State. And so seems to be their intention to have acquired the specifications for a tender linked to the Tocumen International Airport. This is an ethical paradox: Odebrecht is the company that designed the project of the new terminal From the airport. The company knows first-hand everything that its design included and omitted, The practices they used to bid low to then benefit from the addenda. Could it be that the work to be tendered was part of a failed addendum? In any case, with the revelations about its donations to the ruling party, through, among others, the current general manager of the airport, Odebrecht should not even aspire to another contract. These are the gaps that our bidding system has allowed thanks to the indolence and complicity of governments. It would be for the comptroller general and other authorities to prevent This effrontery from becoming a habit. Show that you truly honor this country.