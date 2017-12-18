OPINION: National Assembly treason?

The ratifications of Zuleyka Moore and Ana Lucrecia Tovar de Zarak as magistrates of the Supreme Court could be undone by any of the benches or factions of the legislature The ruling party has 19 deputies, so it will require 17 more – from Democratic Change or the PRD-, to have the necessary votes to ratify the candidates of the Executive. What should be a civic exercise of parliamentary questioning and deliberation about the trajectory, philosophy and ideology of the jurists, has – in exchange – all the elements to become a tournament to negotiate fidelities. All political parties represented in the National Assembly are responsible for keeping this process out of clientelism and pull and push between deputies. Justice, especially if it’s about our Supreme Court, cannot be negotiated. This vice explains the morass of impunity and corruption in our country. This is the opportunity that the deputies have to vote with their consciences Any other agenda would be treason … LA PRENSA. Dec. 19