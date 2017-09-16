OPINION: Land transfer scandals

NOTARIES are key figures for building a healthy and transparent economy. The designation of a citizen for these offices requires great care and a precise selection to choose the people most apt with experience and integrity, so that you know about important commercial transactions and contracts of all kinds, and special legal acts that can only be carried out in your presence. It is unacceptable then to discover another scandal involving a notary. This is a betrayal and a stab at public faith. There is a draft bill that would raise ethical criteria for the selection of notaries and technology for the operation of their offices. Consideration of this initiative is urgent. It is time to close the gap between public faith and transparency … La Prensa, Sep.16