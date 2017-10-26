OPINION: When justice abets impunity

COURTs have been given the infamous task of dismantling cases of high profile corruption. First, the case of the Finmeccanica radars, then the refusal to declare complex cases requiring the practice of testing abroad. Now, by reading the jurisprudential tea leaves of its chiefs, the Twelfth Interim Criminal Judge of the First Judicial Circuit ordered prosecutors to deliver the summaries of the Odebrecht case as they are. This same court granted the accumulation of all cases related to Odebrecht. What is served if, in the end, it is acting against its own sentences? It is clear that the Judicial Body is not interested in imparting justice, and it is not about blindness or ignorance: judges and magistrates seem to enjoy the impunity that their failures cause. Thus, Panamanians will have all the impunity that we are willing to tolerate. Therefore, it is It is convenient to analyze the words of the prosecutor: “Let us all unite as a country against corruption. Here we are more good and honest than those who violate the law, ethics and the Constitution”. We now have to decide which side of the court we are for … La Prensa, Oct 26