OPINION: Godfathers of Panama corruption

THE SPECIAL Anti-Corruption Prosecutor requested a provisional dismissal in the case of donations and contracts for professional services, which were used to disguise presumed suspects in the National Assembly The basis for requesting the dismissal is very simple and brazen: the National Assembly does not give him any information on the subject. To further complicate this plot, the full Supreme Court Supreme Court rejected a habeas data filed so that the Comptroller General of the Republic could give the information it had on the subject. It argued that it did not have it, The Court said that it cannot be forced to deliver something it does not have. The result is that impunity in Panama is strengthened, in particular, in the National Assembly It reminds us what the constitution or law is worth when it comes to their petty interests or to bury their scandals. This only reveals their true faces: masters and godfathers of corruption. We are not surprised by the Court, but we are saddened by the unacceptable excuses of the Comptroller’s Office. We citizens are left alone.