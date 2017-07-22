OPINION: Doctors mocking justice

hoyporhoy La Prensa July 22

THE TWISTED lines of Panamanian justice have a very special place for the cases that surround a former high official of the past government, who has been hospitalized for almost two years in a luxurious private hospital in the capital city.

The dates of hearings pass one after another, with no apparent concern to defense lawyers, judges, prosecutors or the accused himself.

How is it possible that they allow this impudence t? No authority knows exactly what the patient has, since he has not had recent examinations by forensic doctors, nor have doctors dealing with him been cited by prosecutors or courts.

Any normal person would be worried about a hospitalization so prolonged, since there are nosocomial bacteria, the fatigue of the routine to remain cloistered in an environment lacking the motivating amenities. Why not transfer him to Santo Tomas Hospital?

There, you will surely find an effective therapy for his discomforts.

What is clear from this is that in Panama we may have doctors willing to do everything, even mocking justice.