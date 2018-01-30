OPINION: Cornerstone of corruption network

THE CASE of Financial Pacific (FP) includes insider trading between the regulator and, speculation with the shares of the Minera Petaquilla, company and movements of funds in the cases of the loan of the Caja de Ahorros (Savings Bank) and “New Business”. Also, you have to remember the traces of blood and pain of the dozens of dead and wounded in Changuinola, Colón and San Felix.

It is impossible to forget the mysterious destruction of the company’s computer files.This catalog of horrors paints Financial Pacific as one of the cornerstones of the corruption network of the government of Ricardo Martinelli.

Such a delicate case, which requires sophisticated investigations in several languages and in multiple countries, cannot be subject to the limitations of ordinary justice.

Judge Felipe Fuentes decided on January 25 to declare “complex” the investigation of the High Spirit case, the core of the FP plot, c but at the same time He noted that the deadline had expired last December. This macabre joke is submerged in a zone of darkness, impunity and shamelessness.

It is very evident that decisions of the Judicial Body increasingly move away from the concept we have of justice. The citizen repudiation of this decision must be forceful, because we have had enough of such impunity.