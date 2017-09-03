OPINION: Cocking a snook at justice

LUIS CUCALÓN, the notorious director general of Revenues in the administration of Ricardo Martinelli, is being prosecuted for the alleged commission of crimes such as money laundering, capital embezzlement and abuse of authority. However, thanks to legal tricks – and maybe with some help from lawyers, court officials and even doctors – he has not only postponed two hearings – and trying for the third – but has changed the melancholic cells of El Renacer Prison, in Gamboa, for the comfortable and air conditioned beds of a private hospital in the center of the capital. This is the most recent and scandalous example of our judicial system designed to foster impunity. Although the judge in charge of one of the cases tries that the ex-official does not leave the court, the reality is that so far the Judicial Branch has been unable to bring order to these matters. All the justice system must join efforts to seal the holes that allow characters like this make fun of an entire country … La Prensa, September 3