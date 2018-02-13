Yellow flag, strong waves  on both coasts

STRONG WAVES of up to four meters, on the Pacific and Caribbean coastlines led to the raising of yellow flags on all beaches under the care of the Joint Task Force on Tuesday, February 13

The flags will remain until Wednesday, February 14.

“The preventive measure will allow lifeguards to assess the risks and place the red flag if necessary,” said to José Donderis, director of the National Civil Protection System.

“The yellow flag is to warn bathers that they should enjoy the beach with precaution.”

