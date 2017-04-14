Yellow alert on both Panama coasts

PANAMA’S civil defense agency Sinaproc, has issued a yellow alert on both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

They have warned swimmers to proceed with caution as rain accompanied by strong winds has threatened to produce increased wave activity during the Easter weekend.

In the province of Bocas del Toro, specifically in Boca del Drago, there are reports of rains and strong waves.

Sinaproc makes up a large part of the 25,000 task force on duty to minimize casualties during the Holy Week exodus from the Capital City. Over 50,000 vehicles were heading for the interior by noon on Thursday.