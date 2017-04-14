Yellow alert on both Panama coasts

Posted on April 14, 2017 in Panama

Rain, wind, waves alert
PANAMA’S civil defense agency Sinaproc, has issued a yellow  alert on both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

They have warned swimmers to proceed with caution as rain  accompanied by strong winds has threatened to produce increased wave activity  during the Easter weekend.

In the province of Bocas del Toro, specifically in Boca del Drago, there are reports of rains and strong waves.

Sinaproc makes up a large part of the 25,000 task force on duty to minimize casualties during the  Holy Week exodus from the Capital City. Over 50,000 vehicles were heading for the interior by  noon on Thursday.

