Year ends with accident record intact

Panama ended the year with a repeat of the daily accident rate of well over 100 spread across the country including at last one fatality and scores of injuries

A speeding Jeep narrowly escaped landing in the sea after it crashed and overturned on the Corridor Sur while heading towards Costa Del Este, say traffic authorities, who posted photos on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the driver of a bus heading into Panama city from Howard in Panama Pacifico lost control and crashed into trees. There were no immediate reports f injuries.