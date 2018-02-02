WW II bomb detonated on Panama island

A SECOND WORLD WAR bomb left behind by the American army was detonated on Isla Iguana, district of Pedasí, Los Santos Province on Friday morning, February 2.

Isla Iguana was one of the numerous military bases’ installed by the US military in Panama after it entered the global conflict in 1941.

The explosive device was located, on January 29, by a Ministry of the Environment park ranger working in the wildlife refuge.

Visits to the island were suspended and fishermen were banned from the area.

However, Miguel Batista, mayor of Pedasí, reported – via Twitter – that travel to the island will resume on Saturday.