World Youth Conference and Pope's  visit -Jan. 2019

Posted on January 20, 2017

THE DATE of the World Youth Conference, in Panama  which is being organized by the Catholic Church and attended by Pope Frances, has been confirmed as  Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2019.

The announcement was made  at a press conference at the Archdiocese of Panama on Friday Jan. 20

Panama Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa said that the event will be that month when  the weather is the most suitable .

The location of the event which includes a mass by the Pope, which  traditionally draws a million or more worshippers has not yet been decided.

Panama is accelerating the construction program for Metro Line 2 to help cope with an estimated influx of 300-400,000 visitors from around the world.

 

