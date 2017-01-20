World Youth Conference and Pope’s  visit -Jan. 2019

THE DATE of the World Youth Conference, in Panama which is being organized by the Catholic Church and attended by Pope Frances, has been confirmed as Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2019.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the Archdiocese of Panama on Friday Jan. 20

Panama Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa said that the event will be that month when the weather is the most suitable .

The location of the event which includes a mass by the Pope, which traditionally draws a million or more worshippers has not yet been decided.

Panama is accelerating the construction program for Metro Line 2 to help cope with an estimated influx of 300-400,000 visitors from around the world.