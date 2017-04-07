Witness confirms Odebrecht funding of CD presidential campaign

ODEBRECHT Executive Fernando Migliaccio da Silva – charged with administering bribes to Brazilian and foreign politicians has confessed to judicial authorities that the construction company contributed to the presidential campaign of Jose Domingo Mimito Arias, when he was the presidential candidate of the Democratic Change (CD) Party in the 2014 elections.

Migliaccio da Silva revealed that he was fully aware that payments Odebrecht made to João Santana, his partner and wife, Monica Moura-advisors to the Arias’ campaign, “were equivalent to payments to the presidential campaign.”

Arias, backed by then president Ricardo Martinelli has sunk out of sight since his failed bid, marred by dirty tricks allegations against his party and then Tourism Czar, Salomon Shamah who has fled the country and recently failed to appear at a corruption trial in Panama.

After the election, won by JUan Carlos Varela, Martinelli lashed out at Arias for his “pathetic” campaign. Martinelli’s wife, Marta, the reigning First Lady was running for Vice-president.