Witness confirms Odebrecht funding of CD presidential campaign

Posted on April 7, 2017 in Panama

Arias, derided by Martinelli after election loss
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 11

ODEBRECHT  Executive  Fernando Migliaccio da Silva – charged with administering bribes to Brazilian and foreign politicians has confessed to judicial authorities that the construction company contributed to the presidential campaign of Jose Domingo Mimito Arias,  when he was the presidential candidate of the Democratic Change (CD) Party in the 2014 elections.

Migliaccio da Silva revealed that he was fully aware  that payments  Odebrecht  made to João Santana, his partner and wife, Monica Moura-advisors to the  Arias’ campaign, “were equivalent to payments  to the presidential campaign.”

Arias, backed by then president Ricardo Martinelli has sunk out of sight since his failed bid, marred by dirty tricks allegations against his party and then Tourism Czar, Salomon  Shamah who has fled the country and recently failed to appear at a corruption trial in Panama.

After the  election, won by JUan Carlos Varela, Martinelli lashed out at Arias for his “pathetic”  campaign. Martinelli’s wife, Marta, the reigning First Lady was running for Vice-president.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd