Wiretapping case drags on 38 months

AFTER FOUR postponements the 16th Criminal Court is scheduled, to set a new date for the “wiretap” hearing involving ex-police chief Enrique Perez and former Secretary of the National Security Council (CSN) Alejandro Garuz.

They are charged with the interception of communications of at least 150 people including opposition politicians, journalists, and businessmen during the Ricardo Martinelli government.

The last time the hearing was adjourned was September 4 when Garuz presented a medical incapacity through his defense.

The previous hearings were suspended three times last year. The first was on March 7, because the court had not notified all parties. The second, on April 3, because the judge had to sort out appeals by the Perez defense. Perez is currently serving a five-year jail term for stashing illegal arms in his home. The third, on August 7, was for an excuse presented by the defense of Garuz.

La Prensa reports that 38 months have passed since the Public Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation of the case from the statement of a protected witness, who revealed the acquisition by the CSN of an Israeli system that intercepted telephone conversations and emails, and penetrated even a turned off device.

In addition, it has been 29 months since prosecution evidence was forwarded to the Judicial system

Martinelli, in a Miami detention center awaiting extradition, is also facing trial in the case.

Two former CSN staff Ronny Araúz and William Pittí are fugitives.