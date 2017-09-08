Wiretap hearing gets fourth delay

THE HEARING of charges of illegal wiretapping against former officials of Ricardo Martinelli administration (2009-2014) hahaseen postponed for the fourth time and isnow set for January 15 to 26, 2018 reports the Efe news agency.

The Sixteenth Circuit Court was scheduled to begin the hearing on Monday, September 11 but decided to reschedule it, this time at the request of the defense of Alejandro Garuz, who was secretary of the National Security Council under ex-president RicardoMartinelli and is hospitalized, sources said.

Along with Garuz, another former Secretary of the Security Council, Gustavo Pérez, and his subordinates, Ronny Ramiro Rodríguez and William Pitti, are also The whereabouts of Rodríguez and Pitti are unknown. Perez is serving a five-year jail term related to illegal weapons found in his home.

All are accused of crimes against the inviolability of security and the right to privacy for allegedly intercepting communications illegally of over 150 people, including political opponents of Martinelli, journalists, businessmen and even his wife and mistress..

Den of thieves

Panama’s Supreme Court of is investigating Martinelli, who has been detained in Miami Florida since June 12 during an extradition process.

He is investigated separately because, he is a deputy of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), which during his election campaign he called a “den of thieves”

According to the prosecution the Martinelli Government acquired the listening equipment in Israel from the company M.L.M. Protection Ltd. for $ 13.5 million.

The equipment , according to research, was purchased through the former National Assistance Program (PAN), a government entity created to urgently meet the needs of the poorest Panamaanians and whose former directors, and Martinelli are involved in multiple corruption cases.