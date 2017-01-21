Wild Bill finds God as trial looms

“WILD BILL” Dathan Holbert, heading for trial. charged with multiple murders on Cauchero Island, Bocas del Toro province, in 2010, has apologized to the families of the victims.

He made the statement when he left the Superior Court of Justice of the Third Judicial District, where he was notified of the hearing that will be held on February 20.

He said that he is now “a different man, renewed and given to God.”

Who was also notified of the date of hearing was the his partner of the Laura Michel Resse

Attorney Claudia Alvarado, attorney of both defendants, confirmed that all parties were notified for the Jury hearing scheduled for February 20 at 8:00 am.