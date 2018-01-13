WEATHER ALERT, Winds, waves, rain

Posted on January 13, 2018 in Panama

Colon braces for more rflooding
ANOTHER   weather alert was issued by The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc). on Friday, January  12   forecasting t strong winds, waves and up to 200 mm of rain in some areas on Sunday. January 14.

The blame for the unseasonable rain, in what should be the dry seas is laid on a continuing  Caribbean cold front according to an Etesa Hydrometeorology report.

For  Saturday afternoon, light rains were expected over Chiriquí, Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé and Darién and heavier showers scattered over Chiriqui

(David, and  high parts of the mountain range), Bocas del Toro, Santiago de Veraguas, Los Santos (Valle Rico, Tonosí), Colón (center, coast) Panama East and Darién (Piriatí and Cañazas), with  evening rainfall is forecast over Colon and Panama  city, heavy rains in Los Santos (Tonosí, Guanico and Pedregal), Darién (Congo River, Cucunatí, La Palma, Santa Fe, Garachiné, and in the Emberá Wounaan region (Taimatí, Sategantí).

From the early morning of Sunday light to moderate rainfall over the province of Colon and Panama City, with accumulations in 10 hours of approximately 100 to 150mm and in some locations up to 200mm.

For Darien heavy rains are expected mainly in the communities of Río Congo, Cucunatí, Garachiné, Sambú, Taimatí, Puerto Piña, Jaqué, Tucutí, Boca de Cupé and Payá, as well as the Emberá Wounaan. region

The COE called on the population to adopt preventive measures for the increase in winds and strong waves.

