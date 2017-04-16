Waves and currents alert for Pacific coast

A WARNING of high swells, waves and strong currents on Panama’s Pacific Coast lasting through Sunday Apr. 16 has been issued to boaters by the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The waves, coincide with the high tide, which will cause strong currents that can affect safe navigation, and small boats and those with an outboard motor are advised to increase their safety and prevention measures for offshore navigation.

The waves forecast was issued by the Electric Transmission Company (Etesa), in order to preserve the lives of people who are at sea,