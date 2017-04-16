Waves and currents alert for Pacific coast

Posted on April 16, 2017 in Panama

A WARNING   of high swells, waves and strong currents  on Panama’s Pacific Coast lasting through Sunday  Apr. 16 has been  issued to boaters by  the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The waves, coincide with the high tide, which will cause strong currents that can affect safe navigation, and small boats and those with  an outboard motor are advised to increase their safety  and prevention measures for  offshore navigation.

The waves forecast  was  issued by the Electric Transmission Company (Etesa), in order to preserve the lives of people who are at sea,

